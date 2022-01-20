Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Carl Icahn Owns 4% Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, Sources Say

By Yun Li, CNBC

David A. Grogan | CNBC
  • Carl Icahn took a 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, sources told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday.
  • Icahn, founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises, is a longtime activist investor.
  • Separately on Thursday, IFF named Frank Clyburn chief executive officer effective Feb. 14, succeeding Andreas Fibig.

Carl Icahn owns a 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, sources told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shares of the New York-based fragrance company popped about 2% following the news.

Icahn, founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises, is a longtime activist investor. Most recently, Icahn took a sizeable stake in Southwest Gas as he pushes the Las Vegas-based utility company to drop its acquisition of natural gas company Questar Pipeline.

Money Report

personal finance 35 mins ago

Kevin O'Leary Reacts to a 29-Year-Old USPS Worker That Made Over $90,000 Last Year: ‘He's Done a Great Job in His Budget'

US: News 36 mins ago

Americans Say They Need to Earn $122,000 to Feel Financially Healthy

Separately on Thursday, International Flavors & Fragrances named Frank Clyburn chief executive officer effective Feb. 14, succeeding Andreas Fibig. Clyburn joined IFF from Merck.

In late 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances merged with DuPont's nutrition and biosciences unit, creating a $45 billion consumer giant.

IFF, which creates flavors and fragrances, works with global brands to develop scents and tastes for products that are household names.

Shares of IFF have fallen about 6% year to date after rallying 38% last year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyBreaking News: MarketsDD
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us