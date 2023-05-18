Money Report

Catastrophic Floods in Italy Force Thousands of People to Leave Their Homes

By Emma Newburger,CNBC

Antonio Masiello | Getty Images
  • About 5,000 people were evacuated from their homes and at least five were killed after torrential downpours hit the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, prompting catastrophic flooding across at least three dozen towns.
  • Responders are searching for people still trapped by floodwaters, with news footage showing residents getting airlifted out of flooded buildings and rescue teams transporting people in dinghies through submerged streets.
  • Italian Civil Protection Minister Nello Musemeci said that some areas received an average of 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain in only 36 hours, while other areas recorded 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) during that time.

"If you consider that this region averages 1,000 millimeters (39.3 inches) of rain in a year, you realize the impact that these rains have had in these hours," Musemeci said during a briefing.

More than 20 rivers have burst their banks across the region, causing more than 280 landslides, according to the Civil Protection department.

The torrential downpour followed a long period of drought in the region. Drought conditions, which have grown worse as the climate changes, reduce the capacity for the land to absorb water and as a result leads to more severe flooding.

Although no rainfall is expected on Thursday, the Emilia-Romagna region has confirmed a red alert over the whole of Romagna, the plains of Bologna and Modena and the mountain hills of central Emilia and Bologna for continued flooding, the department said.

Submerged vehicles in the town of Lugo

Cars parked in a flooded street in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.
Andreas Solaro | AFP | Getty Images
A resident carries a cat carrier through a flooded street

A resident carries a cat carrier in a flooded street in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.
Federico Scoppa | AFP | Getty Images
People clean the streets following heavy rainfall in Faenza

People clean the street after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, on May 18, 2023 in Faenza, Italy. 
Antonio Masiello | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Rescuers transport a resident in a dinghy through flooded Lugo street

Rescuers transport a resident in a dinghy across a flooded street in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, killing nine people. 
Andreas Solaro | Afp | Getty Images
Displaced people gather at the Palacattani sports center

 A general view shows displaced people at the Palacattani sports centre after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, on May 18, 2023 in Faenza, Italy. 
Antonio Masiello | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Man bikes through flooded streets of Lugo

A man rides a bicycle on a flooded road after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, on May 18, 2023 in Lugo, Italy. 
Antonio Masiello | Getty Images News | Getty Images
— The Associated Press contributed reporting

