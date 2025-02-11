Money Report

CFPB heads for supervision, enforcement announce resignations after stop-work order

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought takes his seat as he arrives to testify before a US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on his second nomination to be OMB director, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jemal Countess | AFP | Getty Images

Two senior leaders at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced their resignations the day after acting director Russell Vought instructed all staff to cease working.

In separate memos sent early Tuesday, Lorelei Salas, supervision director for the agency, and Eric Halperin, enforcement director, said they could no longer serve in their respective roles after Vought's mandate, according to emails obtained by CNBC.

"The Bureau has been instructed to stand down," Salas said. "I do not believe it is appropriate, nor lawful, to stop all supervisory activities and examinations, and I cannot longer serve as the Supervision Director."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

