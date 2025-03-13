Money Report

ChatGPT-owner Open AI says it's seeing ‘tremendous demand' across all segments

By Monica Pitrelli, CNBC

OpenAI's head of international strategy has said the artificial intelligence giant is seeing "tremendous demand in the market across all segments."

"It's a rollercoaster. We're just trying to keep up with the demand," Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI, said at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore Thursday.

"Consumers, businesses, educators, developers and you can see this in the metrics of one of our products, ChatGPT. ChatGPT recently exceeded 400 million weekly active users," he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

