China has more room to act on fiscal policy amid global uncertainties, finance minister says

China has more room to act on fiscal policy amid domestic and external uncertainties, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told reporters on Thursday.

China on Wednesday announced it was raising its on-budget deficit to 4% of the country's gross domestic product — the highest since at least 2010.

"China has delivered a pro-growth message here at the [National People's Congress], in line with expectations," said Aaron Costello, head of Asia at Cambridge Associates.

Adek Berry | Afp | Getty Images

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

BEIJING — China has more room to act on fiscal policy amid domestic and external uncertainties, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told reporters on Thursday.

He was responding to a question during China's "Two Sessions" annual parliamentary meeting about the country's plans for proactive fiscal policy this year. The gathering this year comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has raised tariffs on Chinese goods for the second time in roughly a month. Beijing has responded to Washington's latest levies with targeted duties and restrictions on U.S. companies.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

China on Wednesday announced it was raising its on-budget deficit to 4% of the country's gross domestic product — the highest since at least 2010.

The government also plans to issue 1.3 trillion yuan ($178.9 billion) in ultra-long-term special treasury bonds in 2025, marking a 300 billion yuan hike from last year. The increased amount is primarily set to support the consumer trade-in program.

China said it aims to issue 4.4 trillion yuan of local government special-purpose bonds this year — or a 500 billion yuan increase from last year — to help ease the financial strains of local authorities.

The country on Wednesday also said it would target a GDP increase of around 5% this year, while lowering its inflation target to 2% — the lowest in around 20 years.

Officials speaking Wednesday and Thursday have emphasized it will take hard work for China to reach its 5% target. China's economy grew by 5% last year, but benefitted from strong exports that offset lackluster consumption and the drag from domestic real estate.

"China has delivered a pro-growth message here at the [National People's Congress], in line with expectations," said Aaron Costello, head of Asia at Cambridge Associates. The NPC is part of the "Two Sessions" meeting.

Costello noted that, beyond specific stimulus programs, the bigger issue facing China has been low business and consumer sentiment. He pointed to encouraging signals such as Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with many tech entrepreneurs last month to encourage private business growth.

This breaking news story is being updated.