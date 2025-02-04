Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China to levy additional tariffs of up to 15% on select U.S. imports starting Feb. 10

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

[CNBC] Trump tariffs could create a new challenge for Chinese policymakers: A GDP growth rate below 5%
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

China's finance ministry said Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of 15% on coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S. and 10% higher duties on crude oil, farm equipment and certain cars, starting Feb. 10.

The tariffs announcement comes as the additional blanket 10% U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports came into effect on Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

China reiterated that the 10% additional tariff that U.S. President Donald Trump has levied on Chinese goods "seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," according to a CNBC translation of the statement in Chinese.

In a separate statement Tuesday, Chinese commerce ministry and customs officials announced to impose export controls on items related to tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum and ruthenium.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us