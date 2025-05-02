China says it's evaluating U.S. overtures to initiate talks on trade

China is assessing the situation after U.S. officials reached out "through relevant parties multiple times" to seek tariff negotiations, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said in a statement Friday.

In the statement, Chinese authorities reiterated Beijing's request for the U.S. to "correct its wrongdoings" by removing all unilateral tariffs. Failure to do so would indicate "a lack of sincerity" from Washington and "further compromise mutual trust," according to a CNBC translation.

