Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China says U.S. dialogue to continue as Beijing hints trade talks are advancing

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated in the last two weeks.
Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The U.S. and China have agreed to maintain communication.
  • Both sides exchanged thoughts on crucial issues.
  • The call came as Beijing and Washington continued to trade swipes at each other.

The U.S. and China have agreed to maintain communication following a call between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, according to a brief readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Both sides exchanged thoughts on crucial issues during the call on Thursday, the statement said, without elaborating.

The U.S. Department of State issued a similar statement Thursday, briefly noting the consensus on the importance of the bilateral relationship and an agreement to keep open lines of communication.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The statement came as Beijing and Washington continued to trade swipes at each other, despite the tariff de-escalation following a meeting between both sides in Switzerland earlier this month.

Chinese authorities pushed back against a U.S. decision that warned companies not to use Chinese-made artificial intelligence chips, particularly those provided by Huawei Technologies.

China's Ministry of Commerce earlier this week called the move "unilateral bullying" and blamed the U.S. for undermining trade talks.

Money Report

news 54 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Trump's ‘big, beautiful' tax bill might only be a short-term boost to the U.S. economy

news 3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb as investors assess slew of economic data

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the call was with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us