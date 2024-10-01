Chinese EV brands Li Auto and Zeekr report record deliveries for September

Chinese new energy vehicle brands Li Auto and Zeekr each delivered a record number of cars in September, according to company data released Tuesday.

Xpeng also claimed a record 21,352 electric car deliveries in September, including more than 10,000 units of its mass market Mona brand's M03 coupe, launched in late August.

The September records put Li Auto and Xpeng on track to beat previously announced delivery forecasts.

Tingshu Wang | Reuters

New energy vehicles include hybrids and those powered only by battery. The category accounted for more than half of new passenger cars sold in China in July and August, according to industry data.

Li Auto reported 53,709 deliveries in September, setting a record more than 5% above a prior high reached in July. The company's cars come with a fuel tank for extending the battery's driving range.

Geely-owned electric car company Zeekr also delivered a record of 21,333 vehicles in September.

Nio, BYD, Xiaomi and Aito, co-developed by Huawei, had yet to release September deliveries as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mainland China and Hong Kong markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong's are set to reopen Wednesday, while the mainland markets aren't due to resume trading until Oct. 8.

That car and other new models launched this year by Chinese competitors all sell for less than the comparable Tesla model.

The Tesla Model Y SUV retails at 249,900 yuan ($35,630), while the brand's most affordable car, the Model 3, starts at 231,900 yuan. After price cuts earlier this year, Tesla has kept prices the same this summer.

The September records put Li Auto and Xpeng on track to beat previously announced delivery forecasts, while Zeekr was a few thousand vehicles short of reaching the average monthly minimum it needs to reach a previously reported annual goal.