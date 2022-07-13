Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Chinese Gaming Stocks Jump After Beijing Approves New Titles in a Sign Scrutiny Is Easing

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Feature China | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • Shares of NetEase, Bilibili and other Chinese gaming companies rose Wednesday after regulators approved a slew of new games.
  • The list published Tuesday by China's National Press and Publication Administration did not include approvals for games from giants Tencent and NetEase.
  • Chinese regulators have approved three batches of games since April, a sign that the crackdown on the gaming sector may be easing.

Shares of Chinese gaming companies rose Wednesday after regulators approved a slew of new games, a sign that some of the headwinds for the sector could be easing.

The list published Tuesday by China's National Press and Publication Administration did not include approvals for games from giants Tencent and NetEase.

Tencent shares were flat in Hong Kong trade but the continuation of game approvals, which resumed in April after a monthslong freeze, has lifted other companies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares were nearly 3% higher in afternoon trade while streaming giant Bilibili was up more than 4%. Bilibili had two games approved in the latest tranche.

Shares of Kingsoft, another publisher, were also higher in Hong Kong trade.

Meanwhile, a subsidiary of TikTok-owner ByteDance also had a game approved. Beijing-headquartered ByteDance has been making an aggressive play in the online gaming sector through acquisitions that have helped it rack up player spending.

Money Report

Business 19 mins ago

Crypto Needs Regulation — Technology Can't Remove All Financial Risks, BOE's Cunliffe Says

Business 60 mins ago

Biden Heads to Saudi Arabia for What Could Be an ‘Embarrassing' Climbdown — Or a Welcome Reset

In China, games need to be approved by regulators for release and to be monetized.

Beijing has targeted gaming as part of its intense scrutiny of technology companies over the past year and a half. Last year, China introduced rules that capped the playing time for online games for children under 18 years old to a maximum of three hours per week. Regulators subsequently froze the approval of new games for several months.

Oil prices show no signs of easing as China starts to reopen and supply worries persist

JPMorgan picks stocks to play a part of China that's flown under the radar

TSMC and more: Morningstar analyst picks her top Greater China stocks

That has had a big impact on companies that rely heavily on gaming. China's biggest gaming company Tencent posted its slowest revenue growth on record in the first quarter of this year.

But the three rounds of gaming approvals since April suggest the crackdown may be easing.

"We believe the two consecutive months of approvals should allay market concerns about industry trends," Jefferies equity analyst Thomas Chong said in a note on Tuesday.

Chong noted that Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili are among the companies "set to benefit from more visibility on gaming approvals."

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, said the return of approvals to one batch per month is a "positive sign for the industry" but noted these have only been for domestic games.

"Based on historical precedent, we do expect to see the first batch of import titles approved in the near future," referring to games developed by foreign publishers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us