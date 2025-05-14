Chinese tech giant Tencent posts 13% revenue jump as growth at key gaming unit surges

- Tencent on Wednesday reported an annual rise in its top and bottom line in the first quarter fuelled by accelerated growth in its key gaming business.
While revenue beat expectations, its net profit fell short.
Here's how Tencent did in the first quarter of 2025 versus LSEG estimates:
- Revenue: 180.02 billion Chinese yuan ($25 billion), versus 174.63 billion yuan expected
- Net profit: 47.8 billion yuan, versus 52.2 billion yuan expected
Revenue rose 13% year-on-year, while net profit was up 14%.
This breaking news story is being updated.
