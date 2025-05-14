Chinese tech giant Tencent posts 13% revenue jump as growth at key gaming unit surges

Tencent on Wednesday reported an annual rise in its top and bottom line in the first quarter fuelled by accelerated growth in its key gaming business.

Tencent on Wednesday reported an annual rise in its top and bottom line in the first quarter fuelled by accelerated growth in its key gaming business.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While revenue beat expectations, its net profit fell short.

Here's how Tencent did in the first quarter of 2025 versus LSEG estimates:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Revenue: 180.02 billion Chinese yuan ($25 billion), versus 174.63 billion yuan expected

180.02 billion Chinese yuan ($25 billion), versus 174.63 billion yuan expected Net profit: 47.8 billion yuan, versus 52.2 billion yuan expected

Revenue rose 13% year-on-year, while net profit was up 14%.

This breaking news story is being updated.