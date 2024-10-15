Money Report

Chip firm ASML shares fall 12% after earnings released earlier than expected

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Shares in semiconductor equipment maker ASML fell over 12% Tuesday after the Dutch company's results appeared to be released a day early.

The move pulled other chip stocks lower, with Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom all falling at least 4%.

ASML said it expects its net sales for 2025 to come in at the lower half of the range it had previously provided, according to Reuters. Net bookings for the September quarter came in at 2.6 billion euros ($2.83 billion), the news wire said — well below the 5.6 billion euro LSEG consensus estimate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

