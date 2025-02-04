Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock has climbed 17% over the past year.

The burrito chain announced Scott Boatwright as its permanent CEO in November.

The company has outpaced the broader restaurant industry over the past year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to report its earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting the company to report, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 24 cents expected

Revenue: $2.85 billion expected

This quarter was the first with Scott Boatwright as chief executive. The company originally tapped him as interim CEO after Brian Niccol departed for Starbucks at the end of August. In November, Chipotle announced that Boatwright would take the role on a permanent basis.

The leadership shake-up came during a time of success for Chipotle. The burrito chain has outpaced the broader restaurant industry over the past year, reporting growing traffic and strong same-store sales as many others saw diners pull back their spending.

This quarter, Wall Street is projecting that Chipotle will announce same-store sales growth of 5.7%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Still, Chipotle faces some uncertainty in the year ahead. President Donald Trump on Monday paused raising tariffs on Mexican imports for a month, but the burrito chain could eventually find itself paying more for avocados — and raising prices to offset the cost.

Shares of Chipotle have climbed 17% over the past year. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion.