Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Chipotle is reporting earnings after the bell.

Executives will hold a conference call with investors at 5 p.m. ET.

This earnings report is Chipotle's first since CEO Brian Niccol left for Starbucks.

Shares of the company have risen 32% this year, giving Chipotle a market cap of $82.99 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to report its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG are expecting the company to report:

Earnings per share: 25 cents expected

Revenue: $2.82 billion expected

The report will be the company's first since the departure of CEO Brian Niccol, who left the burrito chain in late August to lead Starbucks' turnaround. Chief Operating Officer Scott Boatwright is currently serving as Chipotle's interim chief executive.

Despite the unexpected executive shuffle, Wall Street is confident Chipotle can maintain its winning streak — at least in the near term. Analysts expect the company will report same-store sales growth of 6.3%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Unlike many of its restaurant peers, Chipotle has seen traffic to its restaurants grow in recent quarters. Even a social media-fueled backlash over the size of its burrito bowls has not slowed down the chain's growth, although then-CEO Niccol promised to reemphasize generous portions across restaurants.

For the full year, Chipotle is projecting same-store sales will grow by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage. Chipotle also anticipates it will open between 285 and 315 new restaurants this year.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.