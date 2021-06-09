Money Report

Clover Health Jumps 20% in Premarket Trading as Frenzy Continues. Shares Are Up More Than 150% This Week

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Source: Nasdaq

Shares of Clover Health surged again in premarket trading on Wednesday, continuing a dramatic move for a Medicare insurance stock that has become a favorite of traders on Reddit.

Clover was trading at $26.60 per share in premarket trading, up 20% from its previous close.

The stock rose 86% on Tuesday and was up more than 100% during the session at one point. Shares also jumped 32% on Monday.

Shares of the company had struggled after a short-seller report from Hindenburg Research in February. More than 40% of the stock was sold short as of Tuesday, according to S3 Partners, which makes Clover a target for retail traders who want to cause a short squeeze.

Prior to becoming the focus of retail traders, Clover often had a daily trading volume below 10 million. On Tuesday, its shares changed hands more than 700 million times.

Clover went public last year through a merger with a special purpose acquisition vehicle. The company is one of many SPAC-related deals involving billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

The stock is up 146% on the week through Tuesday's close.

