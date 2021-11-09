CNBC Pro Talks: Value Investor Guy Spier on His Top Stock Picks and Long-Term Investment Strategies

Join us as CNBC's Tanvir Gill chats with investor and Aquamarine Capital CEO Guy Spier on his top stock picks and long-term investment strategies.

A stream of the conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers here at 2:30 p.m. SIN / 6:30 a.m. GMT / 1:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Spier started the Aquamarine Fund after being inspired by legendary investor Warren Buffett's investment philosophy. In June 2007, Spier made headlines by bidding $650,000 with renowned investor Mohnish Pabrai for a charity lunch with Buffett. Prior to starting Aquamarine Fund, Spier worked as an investment banker in New York, and as a management consultant in London and Paris.

