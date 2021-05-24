CNBC's TechCheck to Host Disruptor 50 Founders, Advisors to Discuss the 2021 List

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin and Jon Fortt will interview 2021 Disruptor 50 founders and CEOs, as well as academics from the CNBC Disruptor 50 Advisory Council following the annual list reveal on Tuesday.

Following the 2021 Disruptor 50 list reveal on Tuesday morning, join TechCheck's Julia Boorstin and Jon Fortt, along with special guests from the Disruptor 50 Advisory Council and CEOs of Disruptor 50 companies for a special post-launch show, as they discuss the tech trends shaping this year's list and the current state of disruptive innovation.

Here's who you'll hear from:

John Butler , Professor, University of Texas McCombs School of Business

, Professor, University of Texas McCombs School of Business Ari Wallach , Longpath Founder & Executive Director

, Longpath Founder & Executive Director Banu Ozkazanc-Pan , Professor, Brown University School of Engineering

, Professor, Brown University School of Engineering Plus, several founders and CEOs of 2021 Disruptor 50 companies, revealed tomorrow at 6a EST

