Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, keeps full-year outlook as it expects minimal tariff disruption

Coca-Cola beat Wall Street's quarterly earnings and revenue estimates Tuesday and largely reaffirmed its full-year outlook, as it said it expects the effects of global trade conflicts to be "manageable."

Here's what the company reported compared with consensus estimates from Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG:

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earnings per share: 73 cents adjusted vs. 71 cents expected

73 cents adjusted vs. 71 cents expected Revenue: $11.22 billion adjusted vs. $11.14 billion expected

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.