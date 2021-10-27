Money Report

Coca-Cola Earnings Top Estimates as Consumers Drink More Beverages Away From Home

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates, prompting the beverage giant to hike its annual outlook again.

Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in prepared remarks that Coke is emerging from the pandemic as a stronger business.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting:

  • Earnings per share: 65 cents adjusted vs. 58 cents expected
  • Revenue: $10.04 billion vs. $9.75 billion expected

Coke's net income for the three-month period ended Oct. 1 grew to $2.5 billion, or 57 cents per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 65 cents per share, topping estimates for 58 cents.

Net sales rose 16% to $10.04 billion from $8.65 billion a year earlier. That beat expectations for $9.75 billion. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency, climbed 14%.

Coke said it saw strength in markets where coronavirus-related uncertainty has been abating.

It now sees full-year organic revenue growth of 13% to 14%, up from its previous range of up 12% to 14%. It expects adjusted earnings per share to increase 15% to 17%, up from its previous range of up 13% to 15%.

Coke's stock has dropped about 1% year to date. The company has a market value of $235 billion.

—CNBC's Amelia Lucas contributed to this reporting.

Find the full earnings press release from Coke here.

