Coinbase Criticizes Singapore's Crypto Regulations, Urges City-State to Embrace Retail Trading

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that Singapore aims to be a Web3 hub, but disapproves of crypto trading.

Coinbase recently secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer crypto payment services in the city-state.

MAS responded that crypto companies are responsible for protecting their customers as many retail investors have lost money to the speculative crypto.

SINGAPORE – Co-founder and CEO of U.S.-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, said that Singapore wants to be a forward-looking regulator, but is not welcoming toward crypto trading.

The city-state has repeatedly warned that cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile after many retail investors lost large chunks of their savings. It has also banned crypto advertising in public areas and on social media.

"Singapore wants to be a Web3 hub, and then simultaneously say: 'Oh, we're not really going to allow retail trading or self-hosted wallets to be available," said Armstrong at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022. He was speaking alongside Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"Those two things are incompatible in my mind, and I would like to see Singapore embrace retail trading and self-hosted wallets," Armstrong added.

It comes after Coinbase received in-principle approval from MAS to offer digital payment token services in the city-state.

So far, Singapore has only handed out 17 in-principle approvals and licenses after a strict selection process following 180 applications. Binance reportedly withdrew its application to operate in the city-state earlier this year after being in regulatory limbo for months.

In response, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Mohanty said that retail investors today were "exposed to risks they do not understand they are taking."

"We believe that Web 3.0 is the future and what we want to do is to ensure that the money which can transact on this ecosystem is considered a safe asset, safe currency. As long as that is the direction, we are OK," added Mohanty.

Mohanty went on to challenge Armstrong to name regulations he felt should be reviewed.

"For centralized exchanges and custodians [like Coinbase], I think they should be treated just like other financial service businesses. There should be anti-money-laundering protections. There should be audits that they need to complete, no commingling of funds, appropriate disclosures to customers," said Armstrong.

"Crypto should not be treated at a disadvantage; they should be treated equally with other financial service regulations."

In response, Mohanty gave an analogy of a customer using a banking app.

"We, as the regulator, don't worry about internet protocols. We only care about the customers who went to the bank. The bank is responsible to ensure that they protect their customers," he added.

"MAS has stated quite clearly our position on where the real value in the crypto industry comes from," a spokesperson for MAS told CNBC in response to a request for further comment.

In his opening address at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon said, "If a crypto hub is about experimenting with programmable money, applying digital assets for use cases or tokenizing financial assets to increase efficiency and reduce risk in financial transactions, yes, we want to be a crypto hub. But if it is about trading and speculating in cryptocurrencies, that is not the kind of crypto hub we want to be."

Coinbase has not responded to CNBC's request for further comment.