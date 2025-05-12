Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Coinbase shares spike as crypto exchange set to join S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial

By Ari Levy, CNBC

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Coinbase is joining the S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial, which is being acquired.
  • Shares of the crypto exchange soared in extended trading after the announcement.

Coinbase is joining the S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial Services in the benchmark index, according to a release on Monday. Shares of the crypto exchange jumped 8% in extended trading.

The change will take effect before trading on May 19. Discover is in the process of being acquired by Capital One Financial.

Since going public through a direct listing in 2021, Coinbase has become a bigger part of the U.S. financial system, with bitcoin soaring in value and large institutions gaining regulatory approval to create spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

