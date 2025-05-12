Coinbase shares spike as crypto exchange set to join S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial

- Coinbase is joining the S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial, which is being acquired.
Coinbase is joining the S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial Services in the benchmark index, according to a release on Monday. Shares of the crypto exchange jumped 8% in extended trading.
The change will take effect before trading on May 19. Discover is in the process of being acquired by Capital One Financial.
Since going public through a direct listing in 2021, Coinbase has become a bigger part of the U.S. financial system, with bitcoin soaring in value and large institutions gaining regulatory approval to create spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
