College majors with the best and worst employment prospects — philosophy now outranks finance

But when it comes to employment prospects, majors in nutrition, art history and philosophy all outperform some STEM-based counterparts, according to a recent analysis of labor market outcomes of college graduates by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

College commencement is a time of optimism for newly minted graduates. But this year, there's also more uncertainty about the economy and employment — and grads in some unexpected majors may find they have a leg up.

Majors in nutrition, art history and philosophy all outperformed STEM fields when it comes to employment prospects, according to a recent analysis of labor market outcomes of college graduates by major by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

For computer science and computer engineering, the unemployment rate in those fields was 6.1% and 7.5%, respectively — notably higher than the national average.

By comparison, the unemployment rate for art history majors was 3%, and for nutritional sciences, the unemployment rate was just 0.4%, the New York Fed found. The New York Fed's report was based on Census data from 2023 and unemployment rates of recent college graduates.

Economics and finance majors also fared worse than those in theology and philosophy when it came to the employment rates for recent college graduates, according to the New York Fed.

Employment prospects are shifting

As young adults enter the real world, they are facing an increasingly tight labor market. The number of Gen Z households receiving unemployment grew nearly 32% year-over-year in February and the unemployment rate for recent college grads rose to 5.8% March, up from 4.6% the same time a year ago, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In general, what you choose to major in has significant implications for your job prospects and future earnings potential.

Majoring in STEM is often touted as the ticket to a well-paying position in good times and bad, and that is mostly true.

In fact, students who pursue a major specifically in computer science or computer engineering — both STEM disciplines — are projected to earn the most right out of school with median wages of $80,000.

Even so, demand for humanities majors is on the rise, and with good reason, despite some student debt critics taking aim at the low value of some coursework, like "zombie studies," for example.

At a conference last year, Robert Goldstein, the chief operating officer of BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, said the firm was adjusting its hiring strategy for recent grads. "We have more and more conviction that we need people who majored in history, in English, and things that have nothing to do with finance or technology," Goldstein said.

This demand for liberal arts degrees is due in part to the rise of AI, which drives the need for creative thinking and so-called soft skills.

Opportunities in health care

Meanwhile, jobs in the the health care sector continue to be in high demand in 2025.

The U.S. economy added 902,000 health care and social assistance jobs last year and employment in health care occupations is "projected to grow much faster than the average" for all U.S. jobs through 2033, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate among nursing majors is just 1.4%, the New York Fed also found.

"Nursing is extremely resilient in times of economic uncertainty, like we ae seeing right now," said Travis Moore, a registered nurse and healthcare strategist at job site Indeed.

Although the median wage right out of school [for nurses] is lower than it is for economics and finance majors, heading into a possible economic downturn, job security may be a more important measure, he said.

"There's a significant nursing shortage going on right now," Moore said — and that "creates a really strong opportunity to get into a career with really low layoffs."

