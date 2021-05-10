Owner of Pipeline Shuttered by Cyberattack Aims to Restore Service by End of the Week

Colonial said the situation "remains fluid and continues to evolve," and that it's following an incremental process that will return sections to service based on a phased approach.

Gasoline futures were slightly higher Monday afternoon on Wall Street, after spiking to their highest level in around three years during overnight trading.

Colonial Pipeline said Monday afternoon that parts of its system are being brought back online, and it hopes to restore service by the end of the week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Segments of our pipeline are being brought back online in a stepwise fashion, in compliance with relevant federal regulations and in close consultation with the Department of Energy, which is leading and coordinating the Federal Government's response," the company said in a statement.

The company said the situation "remains fluid and continues to evolve," and that it's following an incremental process that will return sections to service based on a phased approach.

"This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week," the company said.

Gasoline futures were slightly higher early Monday afternoon on Wall Street, after spiking to their highest level in around three years during overnight trading.

"The initial price movement was a knee-jerk reaction, expecting severe or prolonged impacts to gasoline, and heating oil and other product supply," said Darwei Kung, head of commodities at DWS Group. "I think people are looking at the situation right now, and understanding that the disruption probably is not nearly as severe as the initial knee-jerk reaction would imply."

Colonial Pipeline, which operates the largest fuel transmission line from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, "halted all pipeline operations" on Friday night as a proactive measure following a ransomware cyberattack. A criminal group criminal group known as DarkSide was responsible for the attack, the FBI confirmed.

The company said Sunday evening that some of its smaller lateral lines between terminals were once again online, but that its main lines were still shut down.

The pipeline is a critical part of U.S. petroleum infrastructure, transporting around 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel. The pipeline encompasses more than 5,500 miles and carries nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supply. The system also provides fuel for airports, including in Atlanta and Baltimore.

Source: Colonial Pipelines

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now