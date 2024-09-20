Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Constellation Energy to restart Three Mile Island nuclear plant, sell the power to Microsoft for AI

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Norma Field walks under power lines coming off of the nuclear plant on Three Mile Island (TMI), with the operational plant run by Exelon Generation, in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • Constellation Energy plans to restart the Unit 1 reactor at Three Mile Island.
  • It will sell the power to Microsoft to support the power needs of data centers.
  • Unit 1 is separate from the reactor that partially melted down in 1979 in the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history.

Constellation Energy plans to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant and will sell the power to Microsoft, demonstrating the immense power needs of the tech sector as they build out data centers to support artificial intelligence.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Constellation expects the Unit 1 reactor at Three Mile Island to come back online in 2028, subject to approval by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the company announced Friday.

Unit 1 ceased operations in 2019 because it could not compete economically with cheap natural gas and renewables. It is separate from the reactor that partially melted down in 1979 in the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Microsoft will purchase electricity from the plant to match the energy its data centers consume with carbon-free power. Constellation described the agreement with Microsoft as the largest power purchase agreement that the nuclear plant operator has ever signed.

Constellation stock jumped nearly 7% in early trading.

Electricity demand from data centers is expected to surge in the coming decades as the tech sector ramps up artificial intelligence, threatening to strain the electric grid. Tech companies are hunting for nuclear power to meet that growing electricity demand while adhering to their climate goals.

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

news 1 hour ago

UAE hoping to expand $1 trillion partnership with U.S. through AI, Investment

Constellation's announcement comes months after Amazon Web Services bought a data center campus from Talen Energy Corporation that will be powered by the Susquehanna nuclear plant, also in Pennsylvania, in a first-of-its-kind deal.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us