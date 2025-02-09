Money Report

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff told to work remotely as headquarters is shuttered

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought speaks with reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employees were told Sunday to work remotely because their Washington, D.C., headquarters would be closed through Feb. 14, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

The memo, from CFPB Chief Operating Officer Adam Martinez, follows an email sent Saturday from newly installed acting CFPB director Russell Vought which instructed staff to suspend nearly all activities of the regulator, including supervising financial firms.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

