Consumer sentiment reading rebounds to much higher level than expected as people get over tariff shock

Consumers in the early part of June grew considerably less pessimistic about the economy and potential surges in inflation as progress appeared possible in the global trade war, according to a University of Michigan survey Friday.

The university's closely watched Surveys of Consumers showed across-the-board rebounds from previously dour readings, while respondents also sharply cut back their outlook for near-term inflation.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For the headline index of consumer sentiment, the gauge was at 60.5, well ahead of the Dow Jones estimate for 54 and a 15.9% increase from a month ago. The current conditions index jumped 8.1%, while the future expectations measure soared 21.9%.

The moves coincided with a decline in the heated rhetoric that has surrounded President Donald Trump's tariffs. After releasing his April 2 "liberation day" announcement, Trump has eased off the threats and instituted a 90-day negotiation period that appears to be showing progress, particularly with top trade rival China.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.