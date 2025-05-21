CoreWeave shares soar 17% after $2 billion debt offering

CoreWeave said on Wednesday that it has priced $2 billion worth of notes at 9.25%.

The deal represents a $500 million increase from its initial announcement.

CoreWeave said it intends to use the capital in part to pay off outstanding debt.

CoreWeave shares popped more than 18% after announcing a $2 billion debt offering.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The renter of artificial intelligence data centers said it had priced the notes at 9.25%, with a June 2030 maturity date. The deal represents a $500 million increase from its initial announcement.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.