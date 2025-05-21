Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CoreWeave shares soar 17% after $2 billion debt offering

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Michael Intrator, Founder & CEO of CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, gestures during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • CoreWeave said on Wednesday that it has priced $2 billion worth of notes at 9.25%.
  • The deal represents a $500 million increase from its initial announcement.
  • CoreWeave said it intends to use the capital in part to pay off outstanding debt.

CoreWeave shares popped more than 18% after announcing a $2 billion debt offering.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The renter of artificial intelligence data centers said it had priced the notes at 9.25%, with a June 2030 maturity date. The deal represents a $500 million increase from its initial announcement.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us