Couples leverage ‘something borrowed' to cut wedding costs

The price of weddings has continued to grow, with the cost of the average event reaching $30,000 last year thanks to steep inflation, according to an annual study by The Knot, a wedding website.

However, there are a few things to consider before renting.



After facing the reality of how expensive fresh flowers could be when planning her own wedding, Della Larca founded Florèal Blooms, her luxury silk flower rental business, three and half years ago from her basement in Butler, New Jersey.

Larca's business swelled last year, and she recently moved to a larger workspace to accommodate to the growing demand for her product brought by inflation and a backlog of events rippled by the pandemic.

Sixty-one percent of couples set to marry this year said the economy has already impacted their wedding plans, and the soon-to-be-wed have become savvier as they confront higher costs. Some, for example, are leaning into the wedding proverb of "something borrowed," and seriously considering renting over buying —especially when it comes to flowers, fine jewelry and even their bridal dresses.

To make sure they're really snagging a deal, however, couples must take into consideration the quality of the product they're renting and whether rental requires added labor costs.



"It's about making sure whatever you're renting, think about the execution, think about who's going to have to bring it out, set it up … is that cost worth it to you?" said Jason Rhee, director of celebrations and owner of Rheefined Company, a wedding and special events planner in Los Angeles.

Couples are renting flowers, jewelry and more

Laken Swan and Lauren Bercier founded Something Borrowed Blooms in 2015 after dealing with high costs for their own weddings. Bercier, in particular, suffered buyer's remorse on her wedding day — after putting down the full deposit for fresh flowers, the blooms that arrived on her wedding day weren't exactly what she'd had in mind, said Swan.

Unfortunately, the disappointment Bercier felt isn't uncommon. The fresh flower industry can experience supply and demand issues, Swan said, and prices often reflect the fluctuation of what's in stock and an event's proximity to holidays like Valentine's Day.

Prices for artificial flowers, on the other hand, are not as volatile — and brides are starting to notice.

Florèal Blooms saw an increase in demand in January of 2022, when Larca was scheduling 20 to 30 consultations a week. For 2023, company is fully booked until the end of the year. For its part, Something Borrowed Blooms is currently shipping out enough silk flowers each month for around 1,200 weddings, pacing up to 2,000 weddings per month this fall.

It makes economic sense: While the average cost of fresh flowers can come to at least $2,500 per event, you can save as much as 70% by renting silk flowers for a fraction of the price, Swan said.

How brides can dress best for less

Fine jewels are also within the average bride's reach more than ever before. Brides who lack the disposable income to purchase fine jewelry but would value the experience of wearing one-of-a-kind pieces on their special day may want to consider renting expensive jewelry.

Rental prices for fine diamond jewelry at New York-based jeweler Verstolo range from $275 to $675, for example, and the cost includes insurance.

The same goes for wedding dresses.

While the average price for a typical bridal gown is $1,900 before alterations — an additional but often necessary service that could cost $500 to $700 extra — brides to be could rent a designer dress for the starting price of $2,000, with tailoring costs included, said Miriam Williams, co-founder of Atlanta bridal rental company Laine London.

"This next generation of brides is thinking about experiences over possessions," said Williams. "It's only natural that they're rethinking what their wedding day might look like."

While these may sound like great deals up front, couples should be sure to vet vendors' quality controls — how they keep the repeatedly used items in top condition — and ask whether their services require additional labor costs. Otherwise, they could end up spending far more than anticipated.

What to consider before renting

Make sure you think about the execution of whatever it is you are renting, said Rhee at Rheefined Company.



"I think it's amazing that there [are] opportunities for you to be able to rent things that you may not necessarily be able to afford, but then that's where you just have to think about doing a little investigation," he said. "Think about it if there is a person attached to that, or is there a service attached to what you need."

For instance, Florèal Blooms provides a full team that delivers, sets up and packs up the flowers on the wedding day for a flat rate that's included in the total cost.

"Quality would be the primary risk," said Swan at Something Borrowed Blooms. Since you are renting something that has been used before, research past customer testimonies and try to work with companies that seem to pride themselves in quality control, added Swan.

If renting out artificial flowers, consider asking the rental company about quality control practices and whether their total costs include insurance for "wear and tear."



"If there's maybe a [flower] that was stained [by] red wine or something else, that particular floral is removed from the arrangement and we add a new floral in its place; sometimes, we're just freshening up greenery," Swan noted.



The same goes for bridal gowns and maintenance. Laine London expects "normal wear and tear," and makes sure to hand-wash and drip-dry each gown after it is returned, as well as to refrain from using harsh chemicals, in order to maintain fabric integrity.



"We're able to really bring the dress back to perfect condition after every use," said Williams.

Something borrowed, something ... bought?

On the other hand, in some cases it may make better sense to buy rather than borrow.



"You want to buy something that you're going to wear, and that's not going to sit in your safe and you'll pull it out one or two times a year," said Lauren Grunstein, vice president of sales, public relations and marketing for Verstolo.

Deciding whether to buy or rent is a very personal decision, added Williams at Laine London. She noted that her clients have other reasons for renting, not solely for budget reasons. "They don't want to deal with it hanging in their closet," she said, referring to wedding gowns.

However, if you plan to get multiple uses out of a bridal item in the future and you have a budget that supports it, it makes sense to go ahead and invest in that purchase, said Swan.

"But if you're looking at items that are quickly used or disposed of, or don't have additional uses in the future, that's definitely an area that you want to consider renting."