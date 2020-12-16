Covid Live Updates: Southwest Trims January Flights as Demand Cools; Congress Races to Nail Down Relief Bill

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

U.S. lawmakers are racing to nail down a Covid relief bill after months of negotiating, as a Friday deadline to fund the government approaches and key aid measures are set to expire. Leaders from each side of the aisle met Tuesday afternoon and appeared to make progress. A final deal could include extended unemployment benefits, temporary student loan relief, a continued eviction moratorium and additional funding for small businesses. It's unclear whether a bill would send a second round of checks to Americans, but any combination of those efforts would help millions of people during a period of historic unemployment.

The U.S. is recording at least 212,200 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,400 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 73.62 million

Global deaths: At least 1.63 million

U.S. cases: More than 16.72 million

U.S. deaths: At least 303,872

U.S. stocks open higher on stimulus hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened slightly higher as apparent progress in the U.S. fiscal stimulus talks helped to offset disappointing retail sales data, reports CNBC's Fred Imbert and Maggie Fitzgerald.

Both market benchmarks rose 0.1% at the session's start. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Southwest trims January flights as demand cools, launches new outdoor destinations

Southwest Airlines says customers are canceling more trips and that demand is soft for travel into early 2021 as Covid-19 infections climb and state and local governments introduce new restrictions.

Southwest isn't alone. Competitors American, United, Delta and JetBlue have also noted a slowdown in bookings in recent weeks.

Southwest says its January capacity will be down 40% to 45% from a year earlier, more than a previous forecast of no more than a 40% cut. Revenue that month will likely fall 65% to 75% from a year earlier.

The Dallas-based airline forecast a fourth-quarter cash burn of about $12 million a day, up from a previous estimate of between $10 million and $11 million. It also expects as much as a 75% revenue decline in December from a year ago, more than its earlier projection of as much as a 65% drop.

Southwest is launching a host of leisure destinations targeting travelers looking for outdoor space. In the second quarter, it plans to start serving Santa Barbara, California, and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

How Time Out rebranded to entertain people stuck at home

Time Out Group CEO Julio Bruno discusses how the company temporarily rebranded itself to "Time In" at the start of Covid-19 lockdown measures to focus on at-home entertainment, local businesses and deliveries.

U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in November, more than expected

U.S. retail sales dropped 1.1% in November, more than the 0.3% decline expected, offering another sign the economic recovery from the pandemic recession is slowing, Reuters reported.

The Commerce Department also said data for October was revised to show sales fell 0.1% instead of climbing 0.3% as previously reported. October's decrease was the first since April when business restrictions were implemented to control the first wave of coronavirus cases.

United starts voluntary passenger contact tracing program with the CDC

United Airlines this week will start asking passengers to voluntarily provide information like an e-mail address, phone number and address at their destination to help federal health officials' contact-tracing efforts.

"Contact tracing is a fundamental component of the nation's public health response strategy for controlling the spread of communicable diseases of public health concern," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in news release. "Collection of contact information from air travelers will greatly improve the timeliness and completeness of information for COVID-19 public health follow-up and contact tracing."

Travelers can opt in to the program on the airline's app or website or at the airport. United said in the coming weeks the program will expand to all of its domestic and international departures. Delta Air Lines earlier this month launched a similar voluntary contact information program with support from the CDC for travelers arriving in the U.S.

The head of the American Ballet Theatre on the financial cost of the pandemic

Kara Medoff Barnett, the executive director of the American Ballet Theatre, discusses the group's difficult decision to cancel the 2021 season at New York's famed Metropolitan Opera House.

Health experts are concerned prisoners have been excluded from vaccine plans

Health experts and criminal justice advocates have expressed deep concern over the notable absence of prison populations among coronavirus inoculation plans.

It comes as both the U.S. and U.K. begin their national vaccination programs to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"If the biggest hotspots for Covid are prisons, doesn't it make sense to inoculate everyone from the guards to the prisoners?" said Ashish Prashar, a justice reform advocate and senior director of global communications at Publicis.

Health officials have been warning about the dangers of epidemics for those incarcerated for years, citing an inability for people to maintain safe physical distancing in correctional facilities because of their confinement in small shared spaces.

