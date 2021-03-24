Covid Live Updates: Hong Kong and Macao Suspend BioNTech Vaccinations Over Packaging Concerns

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Pfizer on Tuesday announced it started an early-stage clinical trial of an oral antiviral drug for Covid-19. Because it is taken by mouth, the drug could be used to treat newly infected Covid patients outside of the hospital. Pfizer already has an authorized vaccine in the U.S., but health experts have said the world will need an array of drugs and vaccines to end the pandemic.

The U.S. is recording at least 53,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 940 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 124.30 million

Global deaths: At least 2.73 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.92 million

U.S. deaths: At least 543,849

Lingering symptoms pose a 'really serious problem,' researcher says

A researcher who works with Covid long-haulers warned that lingering symptoms pose a serious problem.

"We've been tracking around 60 distinct symptoms in this patient population," said David Putrino, the Director of Rehabilitation Innovation at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "We really just need to focus on helping these patients and spreading awareness that this is, indeed, a really serious problem associated with Covid."

A new study out of Northwestern University shows that 85% of long-haulers experienced four or more neurologic symptoms. Putrino said the prevalence of long Covid is forcing physicians to adjust even routine care.

—Emily DeCiccio

BioNTech vaccinations suspended in Hong Kong and Macao over packaging concerns

The governments of Hong Kong and Macao announced they were suspending BioNTech Covid vaccinations as a precautionary measure after a packaging flaw was found in a batch of the vaccine.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, BioNTech's partner in the development and distribution of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine in greater China, fell about 5% following the announcement.

The cities said BioNTech and Fosun Pharma are investigating the cause of the vial cap defect, adding that there is currently no reason to doubt the safety of the vaccine.

—Eustance Huang

