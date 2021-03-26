Covid Live Updates: India Expanding Vaccination Campaign to Everyone 45 Years Or Older

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

President Joe Biden on Thursday set a new goal of having 200 million Covid vaccination shots administered within his first 100 days in office, doubling his prior pledge of 100 million vaccinations during that time frame. Biden hit that mark on the 59th day of his administration. Meanwhile, the European Union has extended its strict rules on Covid vaccine exports as the region's sluggish vaccine rollout faced scrutiny. The U.K. has been receiving vaccines from the EU and a vaccine supply agreement between the EU and the U.K. could be announced as early as Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The U.S. is recording at least 58,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 960 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data as of 7 a.m. ET.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 125.59 million

Global deaths: At least 2.75 million

U.S. cases: More than 30.07 million

U.S. deaths: At least 546,825

Casual dining gets boost from pent up consumer demand, stimulus

CNBC's Kate Rogers reports the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus payments is giving a boost to the casual dining sector.

—Melodie Warner

Ambrosetti projects vaccinations in Italy will be complete 'by mid-September'

Valerio de Molli, Managing Partner and CEO of the European House –Ambrosetti, said he's optimistic Italy can complete the process of vaccinating 80% of its population by mid-September.

—Melodie Warner

India plans to widen vaccination campaign to include more people 'in the near future'

India is planning to widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign to include more people, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Friday.

"The government is already planning to widen the umbrella of Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries in the near future, to cover other sections of our population," Vardhan said at a virtual conference.

Starting next month, people aged 45 and older will be eligible for the vaccination regardless of their health conditions.

India began the world's largest mass vaccination campaign in January, with a target of initially inoculating some 300 million people including frontline workers.

— Saheli Roy Choudhury

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: California to open vaccines to everyone 16 and older; Senate extends Paycheck Protection Program