Covid Live Updates: London Mayor Warns Hospitals May Be Overwhelmed; UK Greenlights a Third Vaccine

The U.S. recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, the highest one-day death toll of the pandemic and a dramatic warning that the nation's Covid crisis is still trending in the wrong direction. Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, even as millions of vaccine doses ship out across the country. Health networks and emergency services have been drained, and hospitals overcrowded, with more than 132,000 people currently hospitalized across the country, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project.

The U.S. is recording at least 228,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,760 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data. calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Pfizer study shows its vaccine appears to neutralize a key mutation of Covid variants

A study conducted by Pfizer suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine appears to be effective against a key mutation in the more infectious virus variants discovered in the U.K. and South Africa, CNBC's Sam Meredith reports.

The not yet peer-reviewed research indicated the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine worked to neutralize the so-called N501Y mutation. The N501Y mutation is altering an amino acid within six key residues in the receptor-binding domain — a key part of the spike protein that the virus uses to gain entry into cells within the body.

Pfizer and researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch conducted the study on blood taken from people who had been given the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the findings are limited because the study didn't look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new rapidly spreading variants.

U.S. stocks open higher despite disappointing jobs report

U.S. stocks opened higher despite the U.S. economy unexpectedly losing jobs last month, reports CNBC's Fred Imbert and Jesse Pound.

The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, hitting a fresh intraday record. The Nasdaq Composite also traded at an all-time high, climbing 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3%.

U.S. reports more than 4,000 daily Covid deaths

More than 4,000 people died of Covid-19 in the United States on Thursday, a new one-day record, indicating the country's outbreak grows more severe by the day.

The U.S. has reported a record-high daily death toll on five of the past 10 days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Top health officials — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — are warning that the outbreak is likely to get worse before it gets better.

"We believe things will get worse as we get into January," Fauci said Thursday in an interview with NPR. He said Americans can still "blunt that acceleration" if they strictly adhere to public health measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

London mayor declares a major incident as Covid overwhelms health services

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident because the National Health Service is on the cusp of being overwhelmed by the rapid spread of Covid, reports CNBC's Sam Meredith.

"One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die," Khan said via Twitter.

Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) January 8, 2021

U.S. lost 140,000 jobs in December as surging virus takes toll

The U.S. lost 140,000 jobs in December as restrictions brought on by surging Covid-19 cases slowed job creation, CNBC's Jeff Cox reports.

Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 50,000 in December, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The Labor Department also reported the unemployment rate was 6.7%, compared with the 6.8% estimate.

UK approves Moderna vaccine, its third to get the OK

U.K. regulators have approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country. It's the third vaccine to get the greenlight for use in the bloc, CNBC's Katrina Bishop reports.

The U.K. has also ordered an extra 10 million doses of the drug, bringing its total purchase to 17 million doses that are expected to become available in the spring.

Moderna's vaccine was previously approved in the U.S. and the European Union and was found in clinical trials to be 94% effective.

EU agrees to double its purchase of Pfizer vaccine doses

The European Union is doubling its purchase of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The announcement comes at a time when concerns grow over its rollout across the 27 member nations.

The vaccine was the first one to be approved by European regulators and it has been administrated across the region since Dec. 27. However, the rollout has been uneven and the European Commission has been criticized for not buying more of the vaccine.

"As you know we have right now access to 300 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Now the good news is: we have now agreed with BioNTech-Pfizer to extend this contract. With the new agreement we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses," Ursula von der Leyen, the commission's president, said at a press conference on Friday.

