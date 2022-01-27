Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer Says These Profitable, Newly Public Stocks Should Be on Your Potential Buy List

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered a list of 12 newly public stocks that he believes investors should put on their radar.
  • The "Mad Money" host said those companies may be worth buying down the road as Wall Street's preferences shift.

For weeks, CNBC's Jim Cramer has advised that newly public companies have fallen out of favor on the Wall Street fashion show as investors recalibrate to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. He's urged people to stay away from the group.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But eventually, the "Mad Money" host said Thursday, the "indiscriminate selling" in the cohort will offer at least some buying opportunities. "When that happens, you should be aware the market has fallen far enough that there's actually a few companies that might ... be interesting," Cramer said.

For that reason, Cramer on Thursday offered a list of stocks he thinks investors should have on their radar. They all meet the following criteria:

  • Went public in 2021 through a traditional IPO, direct listing or reverse merger with a SPAC
  • Positive earnings estimates for 2022 and projected earnings growth in 2023
  • Quality balance sheet
  • Price to earnings ratio of 30 or less

Using that criteria shrunk the universe of newly public companies from 649 to just 61. From there, Cramer said he wanted to highlight only the 12 stocks he believes are notable. Here's the list:

  1. Perella Weinberg Partners
  2. Dole
  3. Playtika
  4. Nexters
  5. Traeger
  6. Solo Brands
  7. Holley
  8. F45 Training
  9. Xponential Fitness
  10. Sun Country Airlines
  11. Open Lending
  12. Endeavor

"The recent IPOs and the SPAC stocks are still in the doghouse; I don't see that changing any time soon," Cramer cautioned. "But it's never too early to start keeping a lookout for the ones that might make sense as long-term investments."

Money Report

Business 25 mins ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Everybody's Seeing Inflationary Pressure'

Business 31 mins ago

Newsom Says California Is Doing the ‘Hard Work' to Fight Climate Change, Not Just Talking a Good Game

Disclosure: Jim Cramer is represented by the talent agency Endeavor.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsinvestingBusiness NewsInvestment strategy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us