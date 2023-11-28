Cramer's Lighting Round: Buy Boeing

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CRISPR: "...I would not buy it all the way up here. I think it's got to come down a little because the stock is losing a lot of money."

Dell: "I think Dell's terrific....Buy some here and then wait for a little bit of pullback."

Cencora: "It's a terrific company, I think you should buy it...This is one of the few stocks in the healthcare business that is holding up.

T-Mobile: "I would not worry about those lawsuits at all. I think Mike Sievert has it totally under control, and I think that T-Mobile represents great value, even up here."

Boeing: "Ok, Boeing's going higher. I think that this is their year. Last year, they had supply chain problems and a couple snafus with some planes. Now it seems to be clearer sailing...Buy the stock of Boeing."

Cardinal Health: "I am so impressed with the people from Cardinal. They have gotten it right after being in the wilderness for a bit...Great stock to own at this stage of the economy."

DoorDash: "I think Tony Xu is just a fantastic manger...Those guys know what to do. Tony is king. The stock has had a giant run, it's only a point from its high. Let's be a little bit careful: Buy some and then let it come lower."

Macy's: "I like Macy's stock very much. It could be the next Gap stores, I mean when it comes to the trajectory of the stock."

