Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I'm going to say no' to Citigroup

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Citigroup: "...I'm going to say no to Citi, yes to JP."
IES: "I know the company, and it's the right spot."
IBM: "IBM is doing quite well...Arvind Krishna has really reinvented the company, he's doing a terrific job."
Advance Auto Parts: "You're going to hold it...That company is not a great operator."
Exxon Mobil: "...This is not the moment to own oil."
Alpha Metallurgical Resources: "No."
