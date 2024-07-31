Cramer's Lightning Round: Advanced Micro Devices is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertiv: "OK, I like Vertiv very much, it's very good. I do prefer, because it was down today, that you buy the stock of Dover."

Serve Robotics: "...There's a gigantic secondary coming on, a lot of insider stock going, and I don't like that. I don't like to see that, because the company's losing a lot of money. So, I don't want to be there."

Bank of Montreal: "[buy, buy, buy!] I would be a buyer right here."



Celsius: "I got to get to the bottom of Celsius. I mean, this thing has fallen — it looks like a two-for-one split."

Advanced Micro Devices: "[buy, buy, buy!] Just go buy some."

Carnival: "...I like Royal Caribbean more, and I like Viking more."

Logitech: "..I think Hanneke's doing a really job...It could be a Christmas play, not so much now."

Vistra: "This is one of the winners of the year. I think it's going to continue to win..."

