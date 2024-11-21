Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: B&G Foods is a ‘loser'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oscar Health: "Until I saw that Mark Bertolini is the CEO, I didn't really have much in store for this. But Bertolini's a winner and a hitter."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

CNH Industrial: "...Second-rater, frankly...I want to go with best of breed, and best of breed is John Deere."

B&G Foods: "...The former, BGS, is a total loser and has been a loser for many, many years."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Rocket Lab: "...It's moth to flame, but I don't know how close the moth is to the flame."

MicroStrategy: "It's a Bitcoin play. I prefer to actually own Bitcoin."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Japan's October headline inflation rate falls, but economists still see BOJ rate hike on the table

news 32 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets jump as investors assess Japan inflation data

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us