Cramer's Lightning Round: BioXcel Therapeutics May Be Home Run Or Nothing

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc: "Regeneron is the horse to bet on, because it's been a great investment."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I do believe it's bottoming, but I don't know what gets it higher."

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc: "It may be home run or nothing, and that's always tough."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Veru Inc: "The test for [the company's Covid treatment pill] ... The FDA staff didn't seem to like it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com