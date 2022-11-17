Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: BioXcel Therapeutics May Be Home Run Or Nothing

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc: "Regeneron is the horse to bet on, because it's been a great investment."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I do believe it's bottoming, but I don't know what gets it higher."

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc: "It may be home run or nothing, and that's always tough."

Veru Inc: "The test for [the company's Covid treatment pill] ... The FDA staff didn't seem to like it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

