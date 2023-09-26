Cramer's Lightning Round: Boston Scientific is ‘best in show'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Devon Energy: "I think the stock is low enough, it had a bad quarter, it's being punished endlessly, that's wrong."

Fiverr: "It's a nice online marketplace, but it's not making money, and this market will not buy or take any company that's not making money."

Transmedics: "It's a market that says, if the company is losing money, unless it gets a bid in the biotech business, we're going to send it lower for now."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston Scientific: "This is just such a good company...BSX is the best in show."

Uranium Energy: "You've got a very good spec in UEC."

Paramount: "The entertainment stocks are so hated. I think you might be able to get this thing two points, three points lower, but it's not expensive anymore."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com