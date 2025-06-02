Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cerence is a winner

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Aurora Cannabis: "I'm not fighting it. You can own it, it's a nice speculative stock."

Skyworks Solutions: "It's very cheap, but I don't have a catalyst. I would still rather own Nvidia than I would Skyworks."

Sezzle: "We think Sezzle's had its day. I don't think we can recommend Sezzle any higher here."

Build-A-Bear Workshop: "I'm a holder. Not a buyer, because it just had that spike. But if it came down I would certainly be a buyer."

Cerence: "Cerence is a winner."

HighPeak Energy: "Oil at $62 a barrel does not make me interested. If you think oil's going to go up you do have a winner, though. HighPeak is levered to the price of oil more than almost all of them."

Republic Services: "RSG is such a good company...That is a great stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

