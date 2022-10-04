Cramer's Lightning Round: Cisco Is Going to Snap Back Big

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."

Cisco Systems Inc: "I like the stock. ... When it snaps back, it's going to snap back big."

Plug Power Inc: "If you're willing to lose money, then I give it my blessing."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think the fact that the stock is at $5 is actually ridiculous. .. I want people in SoFi."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Cisco.

