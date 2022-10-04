Cramer's Lightning Round: Cisco Is Going to Snap Back Big

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."
Cisco Systems Inc: "I like the stock. ... When it snaps back, it's going to snap back big."
Plug Power Inc: "If you're willing to lose money, then I give it my blessing."
SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think the fact that the stock is at $5 is actually ridiculous. .. I want people in SoFi."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Cisco.
