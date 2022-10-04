Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cisco Is Going to Snap Back Big

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."

Cisco Systems Inc: "I like the stock. ... When it snaps back, it's going to snap back big."

Plug Power Inc: "If you're willing to lose money, then I give it my blessing."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think the fact that the stock is at $5 is actually ridiculous. .. I want people in SoFi."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Cisco.

Money Report

Business 29 mins ago

Treasury Yields Rise as Uncertainty Over Fed Interest Rate Policy Spreads

Business 39 mins ago

German Minister Criticizes U.S. Over ‘Astronomical' Natural Gas Prices

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us