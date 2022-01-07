Cramer's Lightning Round: CVS Health Is a Good Long-Term Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

WSFS Financial: "I like that. It's a good bank in a good area. Let's try to get them on. I've admired them for about 30 years."

CVS Health: "I'm going to say yes [for a long-term investment], aided by the fabulous Lisa Gill [of JPMorgan] who told me at $15 to buy it and says don't mind that it's at $100. Buy it again."

Roblox: "Roblox is the kind of stock I'm willing to plow through this period because it is such an original, terrific way to play the metaverse."

Paymentus Holdings: "I know it's payment technology. Those stocks are under so much pressure, but it does make money. Let me give it more scrutiny and come back to you."

