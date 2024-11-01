Cramer's Lightning Round: CyberArk Software is ‘a terrific situation'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CyberArk Software: "[buy, buy, buy!] That is a terrific situation, I've liked it for many, many years."

Lyft: "They're in a dog fight."

Aurora Innovation: "Any time I get into self-driving technology...I like to go with Tesla."

Costco: "...Just buy Costco."

HII: "I have to find out what the heck happened to, to that quarter."

SharkNinja: "I think SN is a terrific company...If Trump wins, the tariffs are going to be so high that their earnings are just going to be shot...It is the stock to buy, actually the stock to buy if you think that Harris is going to be the next president of the United States."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Costco.

