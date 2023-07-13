Cramer's Lightning Round: Datadog is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Super Micro Computer: "I see your SMCI and I raise you with Nvidia! Yes it's still in the same category, and it's a better one."

MYR Group: "I don't know that company... I'm going to have to do some homework on that one. Interesting space, but I don't know it."

RH: "Yes, and you know, it's driving me crazy because I got so negative on RH. Why? Because I was positive on RH, and the CEO was negative on RH, and I was going to the CEO and I was saying, 'listen, I'm positive,' and he was saying, 'well, I don't know, I'm negative." Next thing you know, I'm right, he's wrong, 100 points and it's not done."

Datadog: "You know what, someone should have bought Datadog when it was smaller. It is such a good company, cloud-based monitoring, considered best in show. No one bought it, and now it's on its own, and it's a good one."

