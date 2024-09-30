Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Do not sell Cracker Barrel'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cracker Barrel: "Julie Masino, she's doing a great job...Please do not sell Cracker Barrel."

BellRing Brands: "...I do not know BellRing, and I've got to do more work."

Redwire: "Everybody wants to be in the space business, and I've got to tell you, I don't."

Cava: "You got to hold Cava, and if it comes down, I want you to be able to buy more."

Nextracker: "...This stock acts poorly...Until we see that next quarter, I am not going to want to trust Nextracker."

HSBC: "It's just ok."

SharkNinja: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nextracker.

