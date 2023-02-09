Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more."

Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from loss and high growth to a little less growth and profit."

EMCOR Group Inc: "That's my kind of stock. ... That's exactly what I'm looking for."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hess Corp: "I would actually rather see you in Chevron."

AllianceBernstein Holding LP: "I think you possibly have a winner. Please don't buy all at once, though."

STMicroelectronics NV: "I think it's peaked already."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com