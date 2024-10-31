Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Essential Utilities is a ‘terrific stock'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Aerospace: "...You have to have planes last longer. And that means more GE business."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Stryker: "Stryker's a really good company...It's just one of those companies that you just want to own it — I hate to say this — and forget about it, because that's how good it is."

Lantheus: "It's very good...It's a great place to be, particularly with all the things that are being done with AI."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Essential Utilities: "It's a great company...That is a terrific stock."

Cava: "I like Cava..."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Amazon CEO pledges AI investments will pay off as capital expenditures surge 81%

news 22 mins ago

Asia markets set for a mixed open after key Wall Street benchmarks clock worst day in 2 months

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us