Cramer's Lightning Round: Essential Utilities is at ‘a good place to buy'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Kenvue: "You know what, I like Abbott more than Kenvue, I want you to stick with Abbott, I think it's good. It's being kept down right now by Mounjaro and concerns that there won't be a diabetes issue anymore, that's wrong. Abbott's a buy."

UiPath: "UiPath is a decent stock...they're not making money, and we don't like to recommend stocks that don't make money. If they start making money, we will rethink."

Essential Utilities: "I like them...It's very cheap right now, it's actually a good place to buy."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Plug Power: "No, we're done with Plug. I mean, they've hurt us too many times, we're like done. We've got other stocks to focus on."

Roku: "Their last quarter was really great, you had a short squeeze, but the problem is they're not making money, and on Jim Cramer's Mad Money, we don't recommend stocks that aren't making money."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com