news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Ford is a 'wait and see situation'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BILL: "I think the service is overpriced versus what you can get from others. And I just think that therefore it's not one that I would want to recommend. I don't want you in the stock."

Ford: "I want to see the quarter, because as I said, it is a wait and see situation.'

Grab: "The company's losing to much money. We're going to take a hard pass on Grab."

CleanSpark: "If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin. That has always been my view, and for a while, I liked it. And, then, you know, I decided the money's been made..."

Academy Sports and Outdoors: "People just regard this as a gun stock. I mean, no matter what they do. But I'm going to agree with you that the stock is just too low. I can't recommend selling a stock at six times earnings."

Intel: "Intel is doing incredibly well, so I'm not going to tell you to sell that one."

Ready Capital: "...I can't tell what's really in it, so I am therefore going to say I cannot recommend the stock."

