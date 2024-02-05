Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold off' on Kroger

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Icahn Enterprises: "IEP, I have no idea what it really owns. I will not recommend stocks on Mad Money when I do not know what they own."

AST SpaceMobile: "I don't see any way shape or form that they're going to be making money, so I'm going to have to hold off that one."

GSK: "I think GSK is going even higher than it is right now. It's been a terrific winner of late...I'm a believer in GSK."

Kroger: "Normally I would say we're fine with Kroger, but the CFO just quit. And I got to find out what the heck is going on...We're going to hold off right now for Kroger."

Parker-Hannifin: "I think PH is a remarkable company."

BigCommerce: "No, we got Amazon."

